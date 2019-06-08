Resources
Carmen Enriquez Pena


Carmen Enriquez Pena Obituary
Carmen Enriquez Pena

Phoenix - Carmen Enriquez Pena (86) was born on July 12, 1932 in Jerome Arizona. Went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019 she was at home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Ruben D. Pena and her children Esther, Ruben Jr., Danny, Manuel, Diana, Arthur and Rachel she has 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and her niece Linda Gutierrez which she considered as a sister. Her celebration of life will be held at Life's Destiny Church 2601 E. Brown Rd., Mesa, AZ 85213 at 2 o'clock followed by reception.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 8, 2019
