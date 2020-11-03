Carmen Fernandez
Carmen Fernandez passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 87 on October 29, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1933 in Miami, Arizona where her father worked in the copper mines. She moved to Phoenix as a young child with her parents Jesús and Julia Fernandez who died at a young age. She then resided the majority of her life with her older sister Ruth Hernandez and her family up until the day she died. She was always happy to see family and attend gatherings bringing her homemade salsa, the best on the planet. Holidays and family events won't be the same without her.
Carmen worked at Rosarita Mexican Food for 45 years finally retiring in 1997.
Carmen leaves behind three brothers; Ralph, Jesús and Paul Fernandez, two sisters; Ruth Hernandez and Margie Martinez.
Always a close-knit family. She has many, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that adore her. Carmen was always pleasant, always smiling, liked to dance in her younger days, and often expressed her love to those around her. Her passing leaves an emptiness. She will be missed a lot but leaves behind many wonderful memories of joy and good times. We were blessed to have her as a family for so long.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:30 pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix. For those not able to attend the service in person you are welcome to participate via live stream video beginning at 12:30 p.m. at: https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/
. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
