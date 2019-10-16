|
Carmen L. Albert
Carmen L. Albert 87, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Carmen was born in Stuttgart, Germany on May 3, 1932, to parents Wilhelm and Luise Engelhardt. Carmen was raised and educated in Germany and was a child of WWII. She attended business college and earned a degree in business management. She started working for the American military where she met her soon to be husband MSGT. Joseph P. Albert. They married on Nov. 20, 1955. Shortly after that they both moved to the United States, and Carmen became a US citizen on Sept. 2, 1958. Carmen was a homemaker for many years and did extensive volunteer work in her community and in the city of Phoenix. In 1984, she returned to work at the Arizona Republic working in the classified advertising department of the newspaper until 1994. During the ten years of her work, Carmen was actively involved in the fine arts of the valley. She attended many performances and volunteered in this sector when she could. It was a great love of hers. On Oct. 16, 1990, Carmen pursued and got her real estate license and then worked for Century 21 Realty. In 1994, Carmen took an early semi-retirement and pursued another love of hers, travel. She became a travel agent and worked this job for a while in the valley. One of Carmen's last jobs was for the Census Bureau during the Census 2000. Once that was completed, she became fully retired. Carmen is preceded in death by husband Joseph. She is survived by children: Patricia L. McElroy (husband Richard), John P. Albert (wife Sharon), and Marietta L. Swim (husband Allen); grandchildren: Adam J. Albert (wife Deanne) and Colten T. McElroy (wife Maddie); great-grandchildren: Gwen I. McElroy and Benjamin J. Albert. Carmen will be interred on Nov. 8th, 2019, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Memorial Service/Open House will be held 12-6PM, Sat., Nov. 9, 2019, at residence: Sun Garden Mobile Home Park, 8301 N. 103rd Ave., Unit #168, Peoria, AZ 85345 - 602-349-6741. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019