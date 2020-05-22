Carmen L. Saiz
Phoenix - Carmen L. Saiz, age 91, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family and loved ones in her home. Carmen was born December 18, 1928 in Phoenix, Arizona to Jesus and Antonia Loredo. Carmen was a native, worked as riveter for the B-17 during WWII, Administration for Maricopa County, and retiring as a house wife. She was married to Joe, the love of her life for over 35 years, until his passing on January 18, 2020. She instilled virtue and wisdom in her daily life. Carmen's favorite color was purple and her passion was shopping. She was an accomplished cook; famous for her beans and taco's, seamstress, household manager. She was steeped in God and a devoted Catholic. She is survived by her sons Richard Villa, Gilbert F. Villa, George Cota Jr. (Tillie), daughter Patricia A. Cota, Grandson Eric J. Cota, Great-granddaughters Serenity and Siannah Cota, 7 sisters, 2 brothers, 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-great Grandchild. Rosary prayers will be held at 10:00 A.M., with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M., on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street, in Phoenix. Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
