Carmen Peraza
Phoenix - Maria Del Carmen Peraza passed away July 12, 2019. Carmen was from Magdalena, Sonora. She was the beloved wife of Gustavo Peraza Jr., Mother to Ilyana, Gustavo and Marytsa. Grandmother to Taylor, Annie, Alexander, Desirae and Dominic. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final days. No funeral will be held. You can send condolences to M. Peraza at 4423 N. 26th St. #3 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Much Love. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019