Services
Ballard Family Mortuary
6700 Smith Rd
Denver, CO 80207
(303) 963-5779
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stevens church
Sun Lakes, AZ
View Map
Carol A. Nutile Obituary
Carol A. Nutile

Sun Lakes - Carol A Nutile was born in Ney, Ohio on December 12, 1932, the daughter of Dr. Wilbur E McKee and Miriam (Slater) McKee. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1950 and continued her education at Bowling Green State University where she met and married David R Nutile in August of 1953. They travelled extensively from their first home in Casablanca, French Morocco to Oak Ridge Tennessee, finally retiring to Sun Lakes, AZ in 1993. She was predeceased by a brother Joel McKee and her parents and is survived by her husband David R. Nutile and four children; daughters, Andrea, Stacy, Julie and a son David J; she has four grandchildren; grandsons Shaun, Blake and Travis and a granddaughter Miriam. Interment will be at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. A mass commemorating her life will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 10:00am at St. Stevens church in Sun Lakes. A reception will follow immediately after at the church. Funeral arrangements in Denver are being made by Ballard Family Funeral Home and services will be graveside on Saturday, May 18.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
