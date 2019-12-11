Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Alberta Hand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Alberta Hand Obituary
Carol Alberta Hand

Carol Alberta Hand was born May 24, 1945 to Albert and Dorothy Hand in Riverside, CA. Shortly after birth, they moved to Phelps, NY, then to Ohio. In 1984, she moved her family to Arizona, the place she loved and stayed. She was retired, but had formerly worked at AAA and Discover Card. She enjoyed watching several sports teams, including the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Coyotes, Browns, and Ohio State football. Her hobbies included reading, volunteering with church, and spending time with family. Her greatest loves were her five children, her sister, and her dog, Skipper. She left us to go with the angels on December 5. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Bob and Skip Hand. She is survived by her sister, Roberta (Bill), five children, Dawn (Bill), Steve, Melody, Matt (Jana), and Carl (Brooke), and six grandchildren. We would like to thank all her friends and acquaintances from The Episcopal Church of Saint John the Baptist for their prayers and assistance. No services are planned per her request.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -