Carol Alberta Hand
Carol Alberta Hand was born May 24, 1945 to Albert and Dorothy Hand in Riverside, CA. Shortly after birth, they moved to Phelps, NY, then to Ohio. In 1984, she moved her family to Arizona, the place she loved and stayed. She was retired, but had formerly worked at AAA and Discover Card. She enjoyed watching several sports teams, including the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Coyotes, Browns, and Ohio State football. Her hobbies included reading, volunteering with church, and spending time with family. Her greatest loves were her five children, her sister, and her dog, Skipper. She left us to go with the angels on December 5. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Bob and Skip Hand. She is survived by her sister, Roberta (Bill), five children, Dawn (Bill), Steve, Melody, Matt (Jana), and Carl (Brooke), and six grandchildren. We would like to thank all her friends and acquaintances from The Episcopal Church of Saint John the Baptist for their prayers and assistance. No services are planned per her request.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019