Carol Ann (Schauwecker) Ladigo
Phoenix - Age 77, peacefully passed away August 14th surrounded by family, from a rare type of cancer. Born in Chicago, then spending the majority of her grammar and high school days in Ohio. Moving with her family to Phoenix in 1962. Carol graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in education. Carol also enjoyed her sisters at Pi Beta Phi. It was at the U of A she met her lifelong love, Pete Ladigo. They were married shortly after graduation. Carol had a varied and interesting career pursuing different fields; an elementary teacher in the Washington school district, physical fitness trainer, womens clothing manufacturing representative, retail women's dress with Beatons and ending her working career in real estate with Russ Lyon and Realty Executives.
During her career Carol found time and actively served the community with many organizations including the Phoenix zoo auxiliary, the Junior League of Phoenix, the Florence Crittenden home and most recently a 10-year term on the Supreme court's foster care review board.
Carol and Pete were married for 54 years and raised two wonderful children, Hunter and Patti. Even though she had many interests, Carol's main interest and attention was with family. She dearly loved each and every one of them. She is survived by her husband, Pete, children: Patti Ladigo (Bert Porell), Hunter (Paula), "other" daughter Michelle Colen, and five grand children, Dylan, Jake, Sammy, Hailey and Chevy. also, brothers Greg Shaw (Kate) Tom Johnson (Debbie) and sister Nancy Medcalf (Blair) and many nieces and nephews.
After family, Carol's interests were concentrated in the gym, on the golf course and during the season, the U of A's basketball team. She was a long-time member of Phoenix and White Mountain Country Clubs where she had many good friends and golfing buddies. Carol won her share of "pickel dishes". She was active in both country clubs W.G.A. groups, serving as W.G.A. president at Phoenix Country Club. Carol also enjoyed a 50 plus year friendship with her "bridge group" girls. Her favorite part of the week was Sunday evening, dinner with her family and her 3 grandsons who would tease her unmercifully about using good grammar. Afterward play cards, have fun, laugh and more teasing.
Carol lived her life by having fun and loving family, her motto was "never give up hope".
Services will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 2pm at Orangewood Presbyterian church, 7321 North 10th Street, Phoenix AZ 85020. A celebration of life to follow at Phoenix Country Club.
Carol requested that her body was donated to the University of Arizona Medical school it hopes of medical advancement in the future. The family has requested in lieu of flowers a contribution in Carols name may be made to the University of Arizona Foundation, 1111 N. Cherry Ave., PO Box 210109, Tucson, AZ 85721.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019