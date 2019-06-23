Services Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix , AZ 85018 (602) 840-5600 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church 2825 W. Rose Canyon Circle Anthem , AZ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Carol Meka Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Ann Meka

Phoenix - Carol left us suddenly on Friday, June 14th after suffering a severe stroke at the age of 74. She passed into heaven peacefully surrounded by her family. Carol was the bright spot in every person's life she touched, and we want to share the story of her life with you.



She was born in Los Angeles, CA, on March 7th, 1945. She grew up mostly near the South Bay beaches of Southern California being a surfer girl. She met her soon to be husband, Paul, in Manhattan Beach and they were married in 1967. Both working for IBM they started their family and were blessed with two children, Julie and Tom. Carol was always busy doing something but her main focus was raising her children. One of her endeavors was starting her own indoor plant shop, Plants R Us, which was very popular in the Manhattan Beach area. She was always known for her green thumb.



In 1977 they relocated their family to Phoenix, AZ and moved into the Arcadia neighborhood. Being Carol, she was always looking for ways to be creative and staying busy. In the 1980's with the magical invention of the microwave oven, she developed hundreds of recipes for microwave cooking and taught classes in her home every Monday night for several years. Pretty much every teacher that Julie and Tom had in school had taken her classes and many still have her recipes to this day. Carol also loved sewing and began quilting in the 1980's, which ended up being her career as a professional quilter for over 30 years. Her specialty was machine quilting and her work won many awards.



Paul and Carol relocated to Greer, AZ in 2015 where they had had a place for over 30 years. Greer was her special place and she loved living there. She loved hiking and enjoyed doing that over the years with her hiking friends. Her favorite was the West Baldy Trail with her Golden Retriever, Wally, the latest of the eight Golden Retrievers she had over the years. Among her other passions included walking along the beach in California, being with her friends, cooking, going to the opera (especially Phantom of the Opera), gardening, sharing stories, dancing, volunteering, and Rod Stewart concerts. Carol was the most selfless person you would ever meet, always putting her family and friends first and wanting to help anyone that needed it. She was so loving, considerate, hilarious, energetic, happy, compassionate, positive, giving, strong, spiritual, and fun, and she had the best laugh. Although she was suffering from lung cancer for the past four years, she tried to never let what she was experiencing slow her down. Most of all she loved being with her husband of 51 years, Paul, her children and especially her grandchildren. She never missed a birthday or special occasion and was never late with her cards.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Dorris Carter, and her brother, Thomas Carter. She is survived by her husband Paul, of Greer, AZ, her daughter Julie Carter, of Anthem, AZ, her son Tom Meka of San Diego, CA, and her sister, Barbara Pesterre of Chattsworth, CA; and her three grandchildren Ruby Carter (Julie) and Cade and Drake Meka (Tom).



We are grateful to Hospice of the Valley for their caring treatment of Carol and her family during her final days.



A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church, 2825 W. Rose Canyon Circle, Anthem, Arizona 85086 with a reception to follow at Julie's home in Anthem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to places where she donated her time. The Butterfly Lodge Museum in Greer, AZ (928-735-7514) and the Greer Fire District, PO Box 242, Greer, AZ 85927.