Carol Ann Riordan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Riordan

Carol Ann Riordan, in her 80's, passed away recently and is in the loving arms and comfort of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Carol was born to the late Carl and Mary Greene, in Rome, New York; graduating from Saint Aloysius Academy. She moved to Arizona in 1965 retiring from AG Communications in 1997.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Joan Smith, and son Christopher Patrick Riordan. She is survived by her children: Walter C. Riordan, Maureen E. Kerkhoff, Lisa M. Giordano, Amy E. Riordan, and Kevin P. Riordan. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a selfless and dedicated mother who was immensely proud of her children and family. Carol will also be remembered as a great cook and for her love of flowers and greenery. More than anything else, she was devoted to her faith and instilled God's teaching in her children. Among her favorite scriptures was Psalm 118:24: This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. She would want all who remember her to take these words to heart.

Funeral Mass will take place on June 12, 11:00 AM, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved