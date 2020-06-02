Carol Ann Riordan
Carol Ann Riordan, in her 80's, passed away recently and is in the loving arms and comfort of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carol was born to the late Carl and Mary Greene, in Rome, New York; graduating from Saint Aloysius Academy. She moved to Arizona in 1965 retiring from AG Communications in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Joan Smith, and son Christopher Patrick Riordan. She is survived by her children: Walter C. Riordan, Maureen E. Kerkhoff, Lisa M. Giordano, Amy E. Riordan, and Kevin P. Riordan. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a selfless and dedicated mother who was immensely proud of her children and family. Carol will also be remembered as a great cook and for her love of flowers and greenery. More than anything else, she was devoted to her faith and instilled God's teaching in her children. Among her favorite scriptures was Psalm 118:24: This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. She would want all who remember her to take these words to heart.
Funeral Mass will take place on June 12, 11:00 AM, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Carol Ann Riordan, in her 80's, passed away recently and is in the loving arms and comfort of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carol was born to the late Carl and Mary Greene, in Rome, New York; graduating from Saint Aloysius Academy. She moved to Arizona in 1965 retiring from AG Communications in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Joan Smith, and son Christopher Patrick Riordan. She is survived by her children: Walter C. Riordan, Maureen E. Kerkhoff, Lisa M. Giordano, Amy E. Riordan, and Kevin P. Riordan. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a selfless and dedicated mother who was immensely proud of her children and family. Carol will also be remembered as a great cook and for her love of flowers and greenery. More than anything else, she was devoted to her faith and instilled God's teaching in her children. Among her favorite scriptures was Psalm 118:24: This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. She would want all who remember her to take these words to heart.
Funeral Mass will take place on June 12, 11:00 AM, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.