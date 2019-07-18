Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
9925 w. Thomas
Rosary
Following Services
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
9925 w. Thomas
Carol Ann Spence


1943 - 2019
Carol Ann Spence Obituary
Carol Ann Spence

Peoria - Carol Ann Spence 76, of Peoria Az passed away on July 15 2019. She was born in Providence Rhode Island. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Spence, children: Debra, Thomas, Diane, and Joseph, has 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents Henry and Henrietta Cusson, and her daughter Gail.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18 at 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home 9925 w. Thomas with the rosary to follow. Mass will be held July 19 at St. Charles Borromeo 8615 w. Peoria Ave. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 18, 2019
