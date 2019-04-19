|
|
Carol Ann Vanatsky
Tempe, AZ. - Carol Ann Vanatsky, age 74, of Tempe Arizona, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Anna (Petrus) Vanatsky. She was previously married to Terry Wayne Crucian. She is survived by her son Dr. Brian Crucian, daughter-in-law Jennifer Crucian, and her three grandsons Daymond, Dominik, and Aiden Crucian who all reside in Houston. Carol loved to visit her grandchildren in Texas, and was very proud of her family. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ronald and Raymond Vanatsky.
Carol's life was divided between Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. She loved sunshine, warm weather, the outdoors, and spent much time at parks or on trails. Carol possessed a generous heart and a creative spirit. Many of her years were spent doing volunteer work in service of others. Earlier in her life she was an accomplished quilter. She famously created a full-sized quilt depicting a 'Peanuts' strip that discussed the 'secret of life' (to have a convertible and a lake). The late Charles Schultz actually signed the fabric she used to create that quilt. Some of her creations appeared in national quilting magazines. In later life she was a prolific artist, primarily working in pastels and watercolors. She loved to attend art shows. Above all other activities Carol loved to read. She spent a lifetime as a prolific reader and throughout her life would frequent the public library. She was impassioned about instilling a love of reading in her children and grandchildren. Her son fondly recalls many childhood trips with his mother to the Youngstown downtown public library. Much to the amusement of her family and friends, Carol loved the colors blue, green and particularly purple. Her residences were ensconced in, and she could usually be found in bright clothes featuring, those colors. Gifts to Carol were always easy, she was thrilled with any purple decoration.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 19, 2019