Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Silent Home Cemetery
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Erlenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Erlenbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Erlenbach Obituary
Carol Erlenbach

Gahanna, OH - Carol Erlenbach, age 77, formerly of Gahanna, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing in Groveport, Ohio. Family will welcome friends 11am-1pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna where the funeral service will begin at 1pm; Interment will follow at Silent Home Cemetery in Reynoldsburg. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -