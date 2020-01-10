|
Carol Erlenbach
Gahanna, OH - Carol Erlenbach, age 77, formerly of Gahanna, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing in Groveport, Ohio. Family will welcome friends 11am-1pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna where the funeral service will begin at 1pm; Interment will follow at Silent Home Cemetery in Reynoldsburg. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020