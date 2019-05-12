|
Carol Janney Rollins
Aloha, OR - Carol Janney Rollins was born May 5, 1953 in Phoenix Arizona to Lewis and Doris Janney; the third of four daughters along with sisters Lee, Robin, and Kim. She graduated with a degree in philosophy from Arizona State University and worked for Spaghetti Company, a restaurant in downtown Phoenix, for 20 years, eventually becoming their general manager. In 1990 she finally relented to the efforts of a tireless suitor and married Greg Rollins. The union brought immediate warmth and completeness to a budding family, with son Land arriving in 1992 and daughter Summer in 1994.
Carol moved from her native Arizona in 1993 to begin her Northwest adventure and soon found herself in love with the abundant greenery and opportunities available to fulfill her passions for gardening and exploring nature. The family moved to Aloha, Oregon from the Seattle area in 1998, and it was in Aloha where the family set new roots and Carol lived the remainder of her days.
In addition to raising two wonderful children and building a wonderful home, Carol involved herself in community service including serving on the neighborhood homeowners association board of directors and volunteering at the local schools as the children grew. She was a regular at local coffee shops, sharing news and talk with her "Coffee Buddies" on most mornings. After the kids had grown, her time volunteering with the schools eventually led Carol to take a permanent position working part time in the kitchens of middle schools in the area. At home we called her "lunch lady" which always resulted in smiles and was a title she accepted quite proudly. She enjoyed her time with coworkers and friends in the kitchen and kept the position until health concerns led her to retire prior to the 2016 school year.
Carol loved those around her and it showed. Everyone who spent time with her found themselves caught up in her positive aura and outlook on life. She had a gift in talking with people and taking an interest in their lives. She was quick to smile and laugh and so often put the needs and wants of those around her ahead of her own. She taught us a lot about how to enjoy the journey rather than focus on the result.
Carol passed from our world on March 24, 2019 from the effects of metastatic breast cancer. She carried herself with dignity, humor, and grace over the years while facing this terrible disease. She was a joy to be with and would find something to make us smile right to the very end. She is missed terribly already, but her influence on our lives remains strong. We love you Carol (Mommy) with all our heart; forever, whenever, and wherever. You've made us better and happier people.
A remembrance is planned for Saturday, June 1 at Gray Gables Estate in SE Portland. Gathering time is set for 3:45 pm, with the remembrance ceremony beginning at 4 pm. Anyone feeling a connection to Carol or her family is welcome, and we would be honored with your attendance.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019