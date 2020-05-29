Carol Jean Bleck
Carol Jean Bleck passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 88 after a long, beautiful life.
Carol worked for many years as a business manager, finally retiring at the age of 77. Carol was full of wisdom, class and compassion. She was fierce and loved attention. At times, Carol may have been short for words but she worked hard every day to make her family's lives better, always putting their needs above hers. She was a mother to Sherry (Rick) and Jeanie, a grandmother to Tami (Don), Laura (Erik), Michael, Tyler and Mackenzie and recently became a great grandmother to Dean.
Carol battled multiple myeloma for the last 11 years but it would be wrong to say that Carol lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. When anyone else would have broken, Carol was always determined and stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. She will be missed by many.
If you wish to honor her memory, a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Services to celebrate Carol will be announced at a later date. Please email CelebrateCarolBleck@gmail.com to be included in the details and share any photos or memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.