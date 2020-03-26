|
Carol Joan "Joie" Heller
Glendale - Joie Heller, of Glendale, AZ. passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Joie came into this world July 12, 1938 at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, CA. She was the daughter of George & Rosemary Ticknor. She married the man she would spend the next sixty years with on April 23, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Ocean Beach in San Diego, CA.
Joie graduated from Vega H.S. in Vega Texas. She graduated from Arizona State University with a BS in Education. Joie's passion was supporting her community. Including efforts in her Northwest Valley community with organizing fundraisers for Little League Baseball and PTO organizations. In their Village Meadows community Joie held annual Thanksgiving dinners where the entire neighborhood was invited to attend.
She is survived by her husband Harold "Harry" Heller and their four children Mark, Diane Howard, Gregg & Paul, 8 grand children & 4 great grand children. Surviving siblings are Ruthie Joyce, Rosie Snyder and Duane Ticknor.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020