Carol Joyce Fernandez
Phoenix - Carol Joyce Fernandez passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Joyce was born in Tulare, CA on December 7, 1930, one of three girls in the Bennett family.
Joyce married the love of her life Jess B. Fernandez, and they moved to Arizona in the late 1950's.
Joyce was an active and busy mother, raising her large brood. She managed numerous activities for the family, from little league, to scouting, with family cook outs, and drive in movie outings in between. She was an avid sports fan, attending ASU football games and took up the game of golf. Joyce had a green thumb and a love of gardening.
Joyce embarked on a nursing career after Jess's passing. She was heartbroken when he passed away January 6,1974. Joyce became a Nurse Specialist at St. Joseph's Hospital, impacting the well-being of patients and serving as a guiding mentor to a group of young Filipino nurse recruits. She had a huge heart, and always made sure there was a place at the table, or shelter in her home for those in need.
In her retirement, Joyce continued her passion for sports attending ASU softball games, and always had the television tuned to most any major sporting event. She relished her time with her golfing ladies, at the Arizona Country Club, and she enjoyed caring for and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her children - Carol Carlozzi (Doug), Barbara Leonard, David Fernandez (Maria Terranova), John Fernandez (Heather Cohen) and Michael Fernandez (Lisa). She will also be missed by her loving grandchildren Danielle and Brianne Fernandez, Jessica Leonard Silcox (Andy) and Jaime Leonard, Samantha, Jess and Veronica Fernandez, Sophie Cohen, Ryan, Nina & Adam Fernandez, and great grandchildren, Grace & Owen Silcox and her loving sister Dee Braunitzer.
Memorial Service for Joyce will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020