Carol Kaye Brereton
- - Carol Kaye Brereton, 80, passed away peacefully June 22, 2019 at Banner Boswell Hospital after a brief illness. Carol was born March 8, 1939 in Kingman, AZ to John and Norma Bailey and later grew up in Oregon, graduating from Crater High School in 1956. Carol married Arthur (Terry) Brereton on January 1, 1959 in Central Point, OR. The family moved to Phoenix, AZ in March, 1970. Carol was a dedicated mother who owned several businesses to provide for her boys. She loved her grandchildren, being "GG" to her great grandchildren and mother to her devoted schnauzer Rosco. Carol loved country music and was predeceased by her companion of 25 years, singer and musician Carl Moles, Sr. in 2015. She is survived by her sons Randy Brereton (Denice), David Brereton (Beth) and Jeff Brereton (Cathy). Loving grandmother to Valerie Torres (Nick), Christopher Brereton, Alysha Brereton and Austin Turnage (Katie). Loving great grandmother to Thalia, Kylie and Noah. She is also survived by her sister Marilyn (Gene) Wright and extended family in Oregon. As Carol dances in Heaven and taps her toe to the music, her family will hold a private celebration of her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 20, 2019