Carol Louise Collins
Phoenix - Carol Louise Collins passed away on July 27, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 89. Born on June 12, 1930 in Martinez, CA, Carol graduated from Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa and earned an associate degree from Santa Rosa Community College. She worked two years as a secretary at Dow Chemical. She met her soulmate, Robert Collins, during college and was happily married for 62 years. Carol was a devoted mother to her seven children and an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a woman of great faith who spent much of her life volunteering in a quiet manner. She served St. Mary's Food Bank and Catholic Charities Community Services where she brought food, clothes and emergency assistance to the poor in Phoenix.
Carol loved to travel with her beloved husband and friends and was fortunate to see the world. She lived an active lifestyle. She was an avid tennis player and had a passion for hiking. You could find her hiking Squaw Peak most mornings making new friends along her path.
Carol was an extraordinary example to her family and friends of how to live a faith filled life. She was generous, kind, patient, and loving. Her greatest passion was her family and greatest joy was spending time with all of them.
Carol is survived by five of her children, Maureen (Bob), Kevin (Jan), Shawna (Blair), Peggy (Andy) and Patrick (Michele), her sisters Gayle and Linda, her brother Greg (Annette) and her 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She has been reunited in heaven with her husband Robert and two sons, Terry and Danny.
A special thanks is extended to all those who loved and cared for her at Moon Valley Assisted Living.
A memorial mass for Carol will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St Paul's Catholic Church located at 330 West Coral Gables Drive in Phoenix. There will be a reception immediately after in the conference center at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Mary's Food Bank (www.firstfoodbank.org) and Catholic Charities Community Services (www.catholiccharitiesaz.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019