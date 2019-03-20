|
Carol Louise Salvidio
- - Carol Louise Salvidio, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2019. She was born October 28, 1947 in Worcester Massachusetts, the baby of 7. She married her high school sweetheart May 4, 1968. They moved to Phoenix with their two young kids for a new beginning in the sunshine. Carol was the most kind, gentle, loving wife, mother, grammy, sister, auntie, and friend who loved watching every Patriots and Red Sox game. If you knew her, you were touched by her sweet and nurturing ways and great cooking. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 50 years, Paul Salvidio, her son Paul Jr (Lorraine), her daughter Christina Larson (John) 5 grandchildren, Anthony, Isabella and Gianna Salvidio, Amanda and Andrea Larson, 2 step grandsons Dominick Mercado and Andy Prins. A funeral mass will be March 23 at 10 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W Deer Valley Dr, Sun City West.
La famiglia è tutto
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019