Services
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
14818 W. Deer Valley Drive
Sun City West, AZ 85375
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
14818 W Deer Valley Dr
Sun City West, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Salvidio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Louise Salvidio


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Louise Salvidio Obituary
Carol Louise Salvidio

- - Carol Louise Salvidio, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2019. She was born October 28, 1947 in Worcester Massachusetts, the baby of 7. She married her high school sweetheart May 4, 1968. They moved to Phoenix with their two young kids for a new beginning in the sunshine. Carol was the most kind, gentle, loving wife, mother, grammy, sister, auntie, and friend who loved watching every Patriots and Red Sox game. If you knew her, you were touched by her sweet and nurturing ways and great cooking. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 50 years, Paul Salvidio, her son Paul Jr (Lorraine), her daughter Christina Larson (John) 5 grandchildren, Anthony, Isabella and Gianna Salvidio, Amanda and Andrea Larson, 2 step grandsons Dominick Mercado and Andy Prins. A funeral mass will be March 23 at 10 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W Deer Valley Dr, Sun City West.

La famiglia è tutto
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.