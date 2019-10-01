|
|
Carol Lynne "Mimi" Hoffman
Sun City West - Carol Lynne "Mimi", Hoffman 79 went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1939 in New Boston, Iowa to Frank and Grace Tory. She moved to Arizona in 1993 from Monterey, California. She worked as a secretary at Cholla Custom Cabinets and later as a caregiver for Transitions for the Developmentally Disabled. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jesse; their son, Scott; her brother, Leslie and her sisters Joyce, Iris (Bell), Ina (Hayes), and Nancy (Sansom). She is survived by her friend, Bob Pitts; her brothers Lester, Bryce, Doyle and Will Tory; her children Teri and Tory Hoffman; her three grandsons Cory Hoffman, Nick Hoffman and Andrew Pavloff; and five great-grandsons. She was loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed. She will be interned with her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Condolences to the family may be left at caminodelsol.com. The family requests donations made in her name to , Salvation Army, s, or Autism Speaks.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2019