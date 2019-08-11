|
|
Carol Marie Shaw
Scottsdale -
Carol Marie Shaw, 86 years young left this earth peacefully on July 12th, 2019 in Scottsdale Arizona to be with the Lord and her husband, the love of her life, Christopher Shaw.
Carol was born in Sioux City Iowa on December 23, 1932 to Maxine and Howard Cornelia. She grew up a midwestern girl, loving her Iowa sweet corn and tomatoes. She was a life-long member of a group of gals called the "Loveless Leven". Eleven girls who grew up together, attended Central High School and kept in touch for over 80 years.
Carol met Christopher Shaw from Chicago on a blind date while he was stationed in Sioux City. Shortly after, they were married on June 9th, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City Iowa. They moved to Chicago where she was a homemaker and busy mother raising four children. Carol loved to entertain and cook large amounts of food for family and friends. She was an active member of Ridge Lutheran Church where many life-long relationships were built. Carol also enjoyed singing with a group of wonderful women and friends called the Joyettes who performed for church functions and special events.
In 1974 Chris and Carol started a new business venture that took them to Scottsdale Arizona. Although Carol never worked in the business, she was a supportive wife, mother and grandmother behind the scenes, taking care of the whole family.
Carol loved her church family at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley where she was an active member worshipping, leading, volunteering, and touching peoples lives for over 40 years.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Shaw, and mother and father, Maxine and Howard Cornelia.
She is survived by her brother James and (Paula) Cornelia. Her children, Catherine and (Bob) DeBusk, Christine Shaw, Jeanette and (Gazwan) Kahwaji, David and (Rebekah) Shaw. And 7 grandchildren, Dylan, Casey, Amber, Maya, Safia, Alex, Jordin, and great-grandson Judah.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 24th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3539 E. Stanford Dr. Paradise Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phoenix Children's Hospital or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019