Carol Perrin
Apache Junction - Carol Ruth Perrin (nee Kolsto), age 85, of Apache Junction, Arizona passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Carol was born February 24, 1934 in Fairfax, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her parents Milton & Ruth Kolsto (nee McClelland), daughter, Peggy Leeuw; brother Richard Kolsto,and sister-in-law Jean Kolsto. Carol is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard J. Perrin; son Mark (Sharon) Perrin; son-in-law Ed Leeuw; grandchildren Rebecca Leeuw (Charles Soward, II), Ed Leeuw, Zachary Perrin, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of Carol's life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Table of Grace Christian Church, 1075 S. Idaho Rd #108, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.resthavencarrtenney.com for the Perrin family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019