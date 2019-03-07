|
Carol Phillips Mcfarland
Phoenix - 2/19/1943 - 2/21/2019
In memory of Carol Phillips Mcfarland. Carol was born in Clearfield, Pa. on February 19, 1943. Carol passed away on February 21, 2019 from ALS. Carol retired from Century Link in 1998 after 30 years of service. Carol married Don in 1998, they were happily married 20 years. Carol loved living in Payson with Don. She loved the outdoors, and traveling and enjoyed four wheeling adventures. Carol was a bright light and shared her warmth with everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her. Carol is survived by her loving husband Don, son Kirt Phillips, step daughter Susan McFarland Barton (Jim) brothers Sam (Fran), Tom (Susie), Bob (Kay) and her four Granddaughters. In lieu of flowers consider donations to Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd, Payson AZ. 85541
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019