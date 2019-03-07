Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mcfarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Phillips Mcfarland


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Phillips Mcfarland Obituary
Carol Phillips Mcfarland

Phoenix - 2/19/1943 - 2/21/2019

In memory of Carol Phillips Mcfarland. Carol was born in Clearfield, Pa. on February 19, 1943. Carol passed away on February 21, 2019 from ALS. Carol retired from Century Link in 1998 after 30 years of service. Carol married Don in 1998, they were happily married 20 years. Carol loved living in Payson with Don. She loved the outdoors, and traveling and enjoyed four wheeling adventures. Carol was a bright light and shared her warmth with everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her. Carol is survived by her loving husband Don, son Kirt Phillips, step daughter Susan McFarland Barton (Jim) brothers Sam (Fran), Tom (Susie), Bob (Kay) and her four Granddaughters. In lieu of flowers consider donations to Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd, Payson AZ. 85541
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.