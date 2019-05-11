Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Rosary
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church,
13720 W Thomas Road
Avondale, AZ
Carol Scarso Obituary
Carol Scarso, age 77, died peacefully at home on May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 30, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Andrew and Mildred Smutko.

Carol lived a full and rewarding life and loved her family deeply. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Frank Scarso, daughters JoAnn (Robert) LaCanfora and Carol Thomas, son Tony (Maria) Scarso, sisters Agnes Boyd and Jay Lella, brother Bill Price, four grandchildren: Christina Kuhl, Matthew LaCanfora, Olivia Thomas and Nicholas Thomas, and two great grandchildren: Sloan and Max Kuhl. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Helen Watters and Sharon Englehardt, and brother Patrick Price.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm with a rosary at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. A mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ 85392. To read an expanded obituary and offer condolences to the family please visit

www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 11, 2019
