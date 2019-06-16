Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Phoenix - Carol Sue Hood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister passed on June 6, 2019. Born March 31, 1945 in Decatur, IL to Charles and Mary Belle. Carol moved to Phoenix in 1967 and began her career at Valley National Bank where she met and later married her husband Howard Hood in 1972. Carol is survived by her husband Howard Hood; daughter Teresa Ellison; stepson Brian Hood; grandchildren Amanda, Michael, Brett and Devon; great-grandson Brookston; sisters Sandy and Jackie. Services to be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
