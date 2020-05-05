Carol Taylor
Phoenix - Carol Barbara Taylor lost her fight with breast cancer on May 4, 2020. Carol was a loving and caring person who gave of herself freely to help others. Her patience was limitless you saw this every time she was with young children especially her grandson Lucas who she spent as much time with as she could. Carol was born on April 7th, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ the first child of Don and Ruth Taylor. She was later joined by her brother James Taylor.. Carol was part of the last class to graduate from Grandview Elementary School, she went on to Central High School and graduated in 1974. She later earned an associate degree in accounting from Phoenix College and went on to work for Optifab / Dynaco in the circuit board industry. A true Phoenician Carol was proud to be a native of Phoenix she spent her whole life living and working in the Phoenix area. In 1989, Carol met James Laffan and his daughters. She never had children of her own but was an involved stepmother who's nurturing and warmth was deeply impactful to the 2 girls she considered her daughters. Beloved , daughter, sister, wife, stepmother, grandma and friend. She is survived by her father Don Taylor of Mesa, AZ. Her brother James Taylor of Newark, CA. Her husband of 20 years James Laffan of Phoenix, AZ. Her two daughters Audrey and Alison Laffan and her only grandchild Lucas Hutzler. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Arizona Humane Society. Due to the coronavirus a memorial service will be organized at a later date.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
