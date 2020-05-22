Carole Dunn
Phoenix - On May 17, 2020, Carole passed away at the age of 82. Carole enjoyed family, nature, her vizsla dogs, and being an elementary school teacher. She embraced Sunnyslope and the Sonoran Desert as home, and celebrated the solar solstices and equinoxes that marked the full breadth of seasons she enjoyed as a child in Michigan. She ran and walked on desert trails for most of her life, was an avid reader, artistically talented, and was truly a lifelong learner. She is survived by her daughter Lauri (Wingenroth) and son Chris; and also by Janice, Bob, Bonnie, Mike, and grandchildren Jenni, Katie, Rita, Zoë, Phoebe and great-grandson Nolan. She was preceded in death by sister Bertha, nephew Danny, and Jim, her husband of 45 years. As a result of the pandemic, a celebration of Carole's life with extended family and friends will be held in the winter. Contributions in her memory can be made to an animal welfare agency of your liking. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.