Carole Hennen Kerber
Tempe - On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Carole Hennen Kerber passed away at the age of 72 in Tempe, Arizona. Carole is now reunited in Heaven with her parents, Laura and S.M. Hennen, and her siblings Larry, Dallas, and Marilyn who preceded her in the journey to eternal life.
Carole loved her family deeply. She is survived by her devoted husband, Gregory "Boards" Kerber; three daughters, Christine Howard, Michelle Engelen, and Jennifer Mitchell; four grandchildren, Kaley (Nicolas) Harper, Colton Howard, Krischan Mitchell, and Landon Mitchell; her three brothers, Don Hennen, Peter (Claudia) Hennen, and Paul (Julie) Hennen. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Carole was born August 29,1947, in Shakopee, Minnesota.
She married her husband Greg in Marystown, Minnesota on June 3, 1978.
She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tempe, Arizona.
Carole enjoyed popcorn while watching classic movies and musicals; her favorite was Meet Me in St. Louis. She was a collector of odd and ends. Carole was an exceptional cook and maker of the Kerber Thanksgiving Green Bean Casserole. She was a lover and acceptor of everyone.
She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
The family will keep you informed of future memorial plans through their Caring Bridge Website at www.caringbridge.org/visit/carolekerber
. The Memorial plans are uncertain at this time due to the current pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to St. Mary's Food Bank or United Food Bank are appreciated.