Carole Jean Bond



Mesa - Our beautiful, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born April 8, 1938 to Reuben Eugene and Gertrude Perkins in Mesa, AZ. She grew up in Safford and Duncan and moved back to Mesa when she was 11 years old. Carole Jean graduated from Mesa High in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Buzz Bond, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on September 6, 1957. Together they raised three daughters and one son. She served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; including Primary President, in a Relief Society Presidency, and Stake YW Presidency.



Carole Jean was an extraordinary seamstress and used her talents to bless her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and beautify many homes. She also spent many hours sewing for the LDS Humanitarian Services. Family was always first for Carole Jean. Her greatest joy came from being a mother, a grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her days were filled cheering on grandchildren in all their activities. She had the gift of making each child feel special and loved and influenced their lives for good. Her world revolved around her family and the gospel of Jesus Christ.



Carole Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Buzz, her children: Terri (Bill) Trowbridge, Sheryl (Orion) Goff, Shauna (Russ) Farr, and Wayne (Brandi) Bond, 24 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Keith and Melvin Perkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Max Perkins, and her grandson, Tyler Trowbridge.



The visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Bunker's University Chapel, 3529 E. University Dr., Mesa, AZ. Funeral services are Monday, April 29 at 10 AM, preceded by a visitation at 9 AM at the LDS Thayer Park Ward, 2835 E. Des Moines, Mesa, AZ 85213. Interment will follow at the City of Mesa Cemetery. Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary