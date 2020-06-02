Carole Jean Thomas
Carole Jean Thomas

Carole Jean Thomas went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 28, 2020. She was born to Charles and Betty Thomas.

Carole is survived by her husband of over 30 years Leonard Tang, her five children, Steve (Janie), Vicki (Dale), John (Donna), Bill (Uta), and Bob (Katherine), twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her older sister Betty, and nieces Kelly and Dana.

Graveside services are scheduled for June 13 at 10AM at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Avenue.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to Banner Alzheimer Institute in Phoenix. Arizona.

Please visit www.westresthavenfuneralhome.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
