Carole Lynn Faulkner
Carole Lynn Faulkner was born on December 23, 1945. Beloved daughter of Phillip Coady, an Air Force pilot, and Mildred Fisher, she was raised on military bases, one of which was in Japan, where as a teenager, she met William Faulkner. Carole and William married in 1967. Together, they had two sons and lived in Glendale, AZ, until their divorce in 1986.
Carole retired in 2006 from United Parcel Service (UPS), where she worked in customer service for over 27 years. She treasured her friendships, some that began in high school and many that remained from her time with UPS. Carole was known for hosting fun Christmas Eve parties her friends and family treasured. She loved to travel, drink wine with good friends, and attend Suns Games with her oldest son.
After a short bout with cancer, Carole died peacefully on March 10, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her two sons, Timothy and Jeffrey Faulkner. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley
(https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/).
