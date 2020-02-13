Services
Advantage Crystal Rose Funeral Home
9155 West Van Buren St
Tolleson, AZ 85353
(623) 936-3637
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Advantage Crystal Rose Funeral Home
9155 West Van Buren St
Tolleson, AZ 85353
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
Tolleson, AZ
Carolina Urias Moreno

Carolina Urias Moreno Obituary
Carolina Urias Moreno

Phoenix - Moreno, Carolina U.

90, of Phoenix, took her final journey home February 07, 2020 surrounded in peace with her family. She was proceeded in death by her husband Negro and son Ramon. She is survived by her children Mandy (Mackey) Daley, Alex Jr., Rosie, Carolina II, Oscar, Rudy, and Rebecca; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, 1 sister Sophia Llamas de Mexicali, nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for the deep ways she loved, her smile, her storytelling, her famous cooking, imparting her wisdom to her family, and how she shared whatever she had with those who needed it. Viewing will be held on February 20, 5-7pm Crystal Rose Mortuary Tolleson, AZ. Mass on February 21, 11am at Blessed Sacrament, Tolleson, AZ. Following mass, a procession for burial at West Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
