Caroline Glenn Peterson Gibson
Mesa - Caroline Glenn Peterson Gibson, 77, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born October 24, 1941, in Roanoke, Virginia to Alma George Peterson and Vivian Allen Glenn. She married Jack C. Gibson in 1963 in Salt Lake City, Utah; they were later divorced. They had four children; Michele Ann Gibson (Larsen), Mark Spencer Gibson, Scott Kimball Gibson, and Julie Kay Gibson (Grimm). Caroline has ten grandchildren and three great grand-children. She has two siblings: Richard G. Peterson and Diane Peterson Stewart, both of Salt Lake City, UT. She grew up in Seattle, Washington and Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Highland High School in Salt Lake City in 1959 She later attended The Church College of Hawaii, the University or Utah and BYU. She lived in the Phoenix, AZ area from 1966-2011, when she moved to Page, Arizona. She lived in Page for 5 years before returning to the Phoenix area. Caroline was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. She loved family history and her pioneer heritage, enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking, writing and traveling to see her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 AM with a Viewing to be held one hour prior to services at the Desert Ridge Ward Stake Center, 3440 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85212. Interment to follow at the Mesa City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 602-276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019