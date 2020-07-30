Caroline Thompson MillsScottsdale - passed away on July 28, 2020. A life-long resident of Arizona, starting in 1950 when she attended the University of Arizona. She was loved by her friends and family. Caroline was the mother of 5 children and 4 grandchildren. She always provided support for everyone who loved her. Caroline enjoyed reading, riding horses, art, theatre and the great outdoors and stayed curious all her life about everything around her. She was devoted to dear friends who gave her great joy. People who knew her would say she was the best person they ever had known. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents William and Dorothy Thompson, and her beloved brothers, Bill and Ross Thompson. She is survived by her 5 children, Susan Mills Corbin (Thomas), Shirley Mills, John Mills, Allen Mills (Elizabeth) and Anne Jones (Brad). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Nicholas Jones, Ridge Jones, Gabrielle Mills and Alexander Mills. Donations can be made in Caroline's name to the Arizona Animal Welfare League or Hospice of the Valley.