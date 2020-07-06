Caroline Tira Creasman



Caroline Tira Creasman passed away June 29, 2020 at her home in Phoenix due to complications from lung cancer. She was 50.



Known professionally as "Corrie O'Connor," Caroline was a Phoenix broadcast media personality, starting her career at KMGN in Flagstaff before graduating from NAU and relocating to the valley. In Phoenix, she was an on-air announcer for KRDS-FM and iHeart Networks. Caroline served as the morning traffic reporter for FOX-10 TV from 1996-1998. Beginning in 2015, she became the News Director for 960AM The Patriot. In addition to her broadcast career, she was an avid cosplayer and video game/animation voice actress. She earned a Master's Degree from Azusa Pacific University in 2007 and taught broadcast and media classes as an adjunct instructor at Arizona Christian University.



Caroline is survived by her husband Paul, children Andrew and Emily, brother Mike O'Connor, sister-in-law Laura O'Connor, niece Kaite Faulkner and nephew Michael O'Connor.



A memorial service will be held at North Phoenix Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Center.









