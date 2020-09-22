Carolyn Ann Jones
Carolyn Ann Jones passed away peacefully from a long stretch with Alzheimer's on September 17, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 85. Carolyn led a very happy, active life filled with so many family and friends. She was an amazing seamstress, loved baking, cooking and being the perfect hostess to anyone she met. She and Wendell were the best traveling companions going to Canada, Guatemala, Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and all over the United States. In fact she wouldn't go anywhere without him. All those who knew her thought her to be a most unbelievably kind, caring and loving person. She is survived by her husband, Wendell Jones; son Mike (Jettalee) McKinney, two grandchildren Brad and Tracy and three great grandchildren; daughter Linda (John) O'Donnal, eight grandchildren David & Eugene (deceased) Natalie, Juan (deceased), Sarah, Maggie, Emily, Zach, thirteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; daughter Susan (Paul) Chapman, four grandchildren Josh, Brittney, Ben, Preston and six great grandchildren; and Wendell's children Darce' (Lehi) Montierth, Krystal (David) Hall, Sherrine (Wes) Hayward, Travis (Julie) Jones, Cameo (Cooper) Johnson, Arianne (Dave) Jenson, and family of twenty-eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. After being an only child while growing up, and not wishing that on anyone, she finally became a sister and leaves a brother Curtis Jernigan. A viewing which is open to the public will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building located at 2549 N. 32nd Street in Mesa, Arizona at 9:30am on Friday, September 25, 2020. The viewing will be followed by a funeral open only to family members which will be held at the same location starting at 11:00am. The funeral will be available for on-line viewing at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81643497992p
wd=YzNQNGxlc2gwQWtFdGM3NWExZ mMvdz09
Or, to join from the Zoom app:
Meeting ID: 816 4349 7992
Passcode: LDSHG
Carolyn will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Virden, New Mexico on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00pm. All are welcome to the burial.