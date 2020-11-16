Carolyn Ann Mollerus
Sun City West - Carolyn Ann Mollerus, at 83, went to be with Our Lord on November 7, 2020. She was born December 30, 1936, to Robert Francis Loud and Marie (Wulff) Loud in Poughkeepsie, New York. Her father's occupation required frequent family relocations to California and Arizona until Carolyn was 9 years old and they settled in Oakland, California. That is where she attended both grade school and high school. Carolyn's post-high school plan was to join the Air Force; however, that plan took a slight twist. While attending a USO dance at age 17, she met A1C Robert Leo Fayette, fell in love, and they happily married in June of 1954. With Bob's Air Force career, Carolyn realized her dream of joining the Air Force by becoming a military wife. Together they had three children, all while stationed at various air bases in New York, frequently moving and relocating to air bases around the country as well as 3 years stationed in southern Spain. When Bob retired after 20 years in the Air Force, they chose Glendale, Arizona as their permanent home. In 1978, after 24 years of marriage, Carolyn lost Bob to a sudden heart attack. She spent the next year attending college before joining Mervyn's sales team where she enjoyed 20 years of sales and making new friends.
Carolyn met John Mollerus through a mutual friend and found love again. In 1988, after 10 years as a widow, Carolyn married John at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Glendale. That year Carolyn and John moved into a new home that they built together. They developed an interest in country western dancing, went on cruises and enjoyed their new life to the fullest. After retiring from Mervyn's she spent the next three years working at Las Brisas elementary school. When John retired in 2001, they bought a motor home, became active in the Arizona Sunbirds RV Club, and spent their time traveling and making many new friends along the way.
In addition to her love of dancing and travel, Carolyn was an excellent cook, loved to sew, play bingo on Sundays, and was an avid jigsaw puzzle player. In 2015, with the onset of Carolyn's illness, they were no longer able to travel and had to give up the RV life they enjoyed so much.
Carolyn is survived by John Mollerus, her husband of 32 years, and her children: Debra (Robert) McMaster, and Michael Fayette. Her son Robert Fayette, Jr. precedes her in death. Carolyn was blessed with three grandchildren: Lisa (Brad) Folkestad, Keralyn (Justin) Rocca, and grandson Richard Giordano who precedes her in death; and five great-grandchildren: Chase Folkestad, Tatum Folkestad, Brayden Berry, Lily Berry and Everleigh Rocca.
Visitation is November 21, 2020 from 9:15 to 9:45 am followed by a 10:00 am Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, at 14818 W. Deer Valley Dr., Sun City West, AZ 85375. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, 2901 N. Central Ave., Ste 160. Phoenix, AZ 85012-2700 or online at www.BannerHealthFoundation.org
or
COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or www.copdfoundation.org/