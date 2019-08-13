Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetery
23029 N. Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Arcadia Harris


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Arcadia Harris Obituary
Carolyn Arcadia Harris

Phoenix - April 26, 1925 ~ August 8, 2019. Carolyn was a fifth generation native Phoenician. She was a homemaker, caregiver and most of all, a Mother. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor and giving heart. She attended St Mary's and Phoenix Union High Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband Ellis Harris, her son Michael Harris and her daughter Sandra Reynolds Gertjejansen. She is survived by her five children, son; Patrick Harris, daughters; Barbara Stearns, Debra Reynolds, Shelley Strachan (Bob), and Toni Olson. Her brother Bill Hobaica (Rachel); 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 A.M, Rosary at 10:00 A.M., with reception to follow at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now