|
|
Carolyn Arcadia Harris
Phoenix - April 26, 1925 ~ August 8, 2019. Carolyn was a fifth generation native Phoenician. She was a homemaker, caregiver and most of all, a Mother. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor and giving heart. She attended St Mary's and Phoenix Union High Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband Ellis Harris, her son Michael Harris and her daughter Sandra Reynolds Gertjejansen. She is survived by her five children, son; Patrick Harris, daughters; Barbara Stearns, Debra Reynolds, Shelley Strachan (Bob), and Toni Olson. Her brother Bill Hobaica (Rachel); 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 A.M, Rosary at 10:00 A.M., with reception to follow at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019