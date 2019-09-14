|
Carolyn Attarian
- - Carolyn Attarian passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on August 16th, 2019. She was born to Martin William and Virgie Jane Jiles on January 26th, 1942. She joined her parents, her brothers William and James, and her sister Sylvia who all preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Attarian, and her sons Gary and Scott, grandson Douglas, and granddaughters Roselyn, Adelaide, and Vivian. As the unofficial family matriarch for many years she is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews with whom she shared a close and special bond. A loving, caring soul led her to a career as a nurse, in hospitals, as a school nurse and home health care case manager. She was always ready to help family and friends anytime she saw a need. A gathering to remember and celebrate her life and her wonderful, giving spirit will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Two Rivers Church, 326 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 14, 2019