1/1
Carolyn Estella Kirkwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Estella Kirkwood

Scottsdale - Carolyn Estella Kirkwood age 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on 7/23/2020. She was born in Osakis, MN on December 22, 1930. She attended Wayne State University and Traphagen School of Fashion in New York. In 1952 she met Henry "Kirk" Kirkwood Jr. and they were married on May 15, 1954 in Detroit, MI. The family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1959 and then to Tucson, AZ in 1971, where they spent the next 28 years running restaurants and raising their family. Henry & Carolyn moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1999 where they both lived out the rest of their days near family and friends. Carolyn, "Caro" (as Kirk called her) was a wonderful mom and a bookkeeper for the family restaurants. She loved to cook, sew, knit, read mystery novels and go antiquing. She and Kirk loved to travel and visited many places all over the world during their 63 years of marriage. In their retirement years, they spent 6 weeks every summer attending the BritishOpen and tooling around Scotland, Kirk's country of birth. Carolyn is survived by her 3 children, Cyndy Pappas (her husband, Ted), Scot Kirkwood (his wife, Barrie) and Mary Bertuccelli (her husband, Mario) and her 8 grandchildren, Caylee, Sean, Alexandra, Nikole, Jackson, Rico, Taylor and Mia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Valley Presbyterian Church in memory of Carolyn Kirkwood.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved