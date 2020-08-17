Carolyn Estella Kirkwood



Scottsdale - Carolyn Estella Kirkwood age 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on 7/23/2020. She was born in Osakis, MN on December 22, 1930. She attended Wayne State University and Traphagen School of Fashion in New York. In 1952 she met Henry "Kirk" Kirkwood Jr. and they were married on May 15, 1954 in Detroit, MI. The family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1959 and then to Tucson, AZ in 1971, where they spent the next 28 years running restaurants and raising their family. Henry & Carolyn moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1999 where they both lived out the rest of their days near family and friends. Carolyn, "Caro" (as Kirk called her) was a wonderful mom and a bookkeeper for the family restaurants. She loved to cook, sew, knit, read mystery novels and go antiquing. She and Kirk loved to travel and visited many places all over the world during their 63 years of marriage. In their retirement years, they spent 6 weeks every summer attending the BritishOpen and tooling around Scotland, Kirk's country of birth. Carolyn is survived by her 3 children, Cyndy Pappas (her husband, Ted), Scot Kirkwood (his wife, Barrie) and Mary Bertuccelli (her husband, Mario) and her 8 grandchildren, Caylee, Sean, Alexandra, Nikole, Jackson, Rico, Taylor and Mia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Valley Presbyterian Church in memory of Carolyn Kirkwood.









