Phoenix - Carolyn F. Lester (Vaughn), wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 30th, 2019. She was born on July 8,1937 in New Castle, Indiana. She moved to Arizona in 1959. She worked for several large chain stores as a cashier. It was there where she met her husband of more than 55 years, Ken Lester.Her family was the most important thing to her and she devoted her life to them. She is survived by her husband, Ken, her children, Connie (Tom) Kelley, Bill (Mary) Braswell, Kaye (Bruce) Campbell and Juli Buck, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews, sister Mary Kessler and brother Charles (Bev) Vaughn. Her big smile, contagious laugh & witty sense of humor will be missed by all, But her legacy and memories will live on in each of us.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019