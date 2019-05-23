Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn F. (Vaughn) Lester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn F. (Vaughn) Lester Obituary
Carolyn F. Lester (Vaughn)

Phoenix - Carolyn F. Lester (Vaughn), wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 30th, 2019. She was born on July 8,1937 in New Castle, Indiana. She moved to Arizona in 1959. She worked for several large chain stores as a cashier. It was there where she met her husband of more than 55 years, Ken Lester.Her family was the most important thing to her and she devoted her life to them. She is survived by her husband, Ken, her children, Connie (Tom) Kelley, Bill (Mary) Braswell, Kaye (Bruce) Campbell and Juli Buck, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews, sister Mary Kessler and brother Charles (Bev) Vaughn. Her big smile, contagious laugh & witty sense of humor will be missed by all, But her legacy and memories will live on in each of us.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.