Carolyn J. (Wyatt) Miller
Mesa - 85, of Mesa, AZ, Carolyn J Miller (Wyatt) went to Heaven on March 12, 2019 surrounded by her family and her books. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Jackie, son Robert (Pam), daughters Kathy, and Jean (Jim). She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert P. Miller, her son Mike, her Father Claremont, and Mother Audra. She was the Grandma to Mckenzy, Megan, Ryan, Jimmy, and Michael, Stephen, Johnny (Jen), Ashley (Joe), and Kent (Stacy), Krystal, and several great-grandchildren. She also was the proud Grandma to Princess, her Chihuahua.
Carolyn was born in Parkersburg West Virginia and graduated from Parkersburg High School, where she fell in love with her "Hunk" Robert Miller who thought she was the "most beautiful girl in the world". Bob and Carolyn wed in 1950 before Bob joined the Navy. After the time in the service, Bob and Carolyn return to West Virginia and later Ohio where they raised their two young boys. Carolyn worked at Pittsburg Plate Glass while raising her children. In 1969, Bob and Carolyn along with their four children relocated to Mesa, AZ. Carolyn worked for Motorola for 29 years where she worked in the message center and later as an administrative assistant.
Carolyn was a wonderful and generous woman who never met a stranger. She enjoyed quilting, but most of all she was an avid reader and loved books. Carolyn had the unique ability to see the goodness in all people. When talking to her, she always made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. She loved people with all her heart and left a legacy of kindness for all to follow.
Carolyn's family was everything to her and she will be deeply missed by all. At Carolyn's request, there will be no services. The family invites you to leave your memories at the online obituary at www.meldrummortuary.com. While Carolyn loved so many, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Banner Hospice through the Banner Health Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
The time is here for me to leave this life. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.- II Timothy, 4:6-8
