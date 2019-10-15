|
Carolyn Koeppen passed away August 18, 2019, a month shy of her 91st birthday. Carolyn was an independent and strong woman. She was born in St. Joseph, MO to Clarence and Lucy Dandurant. After moving to Denver, CO, she married Oliver Leyerly in 1949, and they had one son John. Oliver died tragically in an accident in 1953, leaving Carolyn, a young widow with a baby, to manage a remote dairy farm. She later married Charles Koeppen and they had a son George. The family lived in Brighton, CO, until moving to Arizona in 1966. Carolyn lived in Sun City for the past 26 years.
Carolyn was an accomplished seamstress and ceramic artist. She enjoyed her years working for Equifax, where she made many friends. She had been active in Eastern Star, the Spin-offs, her church, and Daughters of the King.
She is survived by her son John and his wife Mary of Cupertino, CA. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Maxine McCauley, husbands Oliver Leyerly and Charles Koeppen, and son George. Her family is forever grateful for the exceptional care provided by Efi and Igor at AZ Life Assisted Living Home in Peoria, where Carolyn lived during her last months.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 am, Saturday, October 26, at All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church, 9502 West Hutton Drive, Sun City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019