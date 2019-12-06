|
Carolyn Lee Gordon
Carolyn Lee Gordon passed away on November 30, 2019. Carolyn worked for Valley National Bank (now Chase Bank) for forty years until she retired in 2016.
She is survived by three children, Glenn (Cathy) Gordon, Jeff (Amy) Gordon & Katie (Scott) Wheat, and three siblings, Virginia Appleby, Janet Litton, & Rick Litton. Also surviving are four grandchildren, three great grandsons, special niece, Justine; "adopted daughter" Toni Crandall, and extended family.
Memorial service celebrating Carolyn's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at Christ's Church of the Valley (CCV), Building 400, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Arizona Doberman Pinscher Rescue Shelters. Visit westresthavenfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019