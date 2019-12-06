|
|
Carolyn LoCascio-Marschall
Carolyn left her family and friends to be with God at the age of 82 on December 1, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on September 19, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Blandi, her husband Joseph LoCascio and second husband John Marschall. She is survived by her five children, Frances, Celeste, Alex, Maria and Carole Jo, as well as 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and her dog, Beauty.
Carolyn will always be remembered for her warm hospitality and ability to connect with everyone. She would offer this advice; "Pay all your bills first and if you don't have anything left, don't worry, you can always come here to eat!". And she was an excellent cook, if you ever had her lasagna you've already experienced a taste of heaven. Carolyn was always singing and was a giving, flirty, positive, generous, dependable, thoughtful, playful, funny and strong amazing woman. With quiet wisdom, she would listen to you and seem to agree, but then eventually tell you the right thing to do. She spoke beautiful Italian, was a hard worker with a lot of fight and a heart of gold.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 13 at West Resthaven Funeral Home located at 6450 W. Northern Ave, Glendale, Arizona 85301. Graveside service will follow at the Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery, 7844 N. 61st Ave, Glendale, Arizona 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019