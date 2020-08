Carolyn Louise Burgett



Mesa - Carolyn Louise Burgett, 87, of Mesa, AZ, passed away August 10, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 3rd, 1932.



She was married to Willard 'Dean' Burgett on October 13, 1951.



She worked at AiResearch, which became Honeywell, and retired after 25 years, in 1992.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Dean, in 2005, and her son Ronald Dean Burgett, in 1990.



She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (P.T.) Finke of Henderson, NV, and son Rick (Marie) Burgett, of Mesa, AZ, and grandkids, great grandkids, and 3 great, great grandkids.



A service will be held March 18, 2021, at 11:00AM at Mariposa Gardens, Mesa, AZ.









