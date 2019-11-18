|
|
Carolyn (Willard) McCann
Born in Sioux Rapids, Iowa on March 31, 1937, Carolyn (Willard) McCann spent most of adult her life in Hoopeston, Illinois, where she raised her family, and assisted her husband in his Chiropractic practice. Carolyn was baptized in 1966 as one of Jehovah' s Witnesses and was very active in her faith until her death. She loved to sing and was known for her beautiful voice. She retired in Gold Canyon, AZ where she passed away on November 11, 2019.
Her husband of more than 61 years, James McCann was the love of her life and he proceeded her in death July 18, 2019. She was also proceeded by her parents, Harry and Jennie Willard, her sister, Naomi Casey, 4 brothers, Melvin, Virgil, Francis and Harvey Willard.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Vivian McCann (Dennis) Komori of Palmdale, California and James R. McCann of Champaign, Illinois. Grandchildren, Joseph and Michael Borror, Cole Komori, and Mason (Jessica) McCann and Jordon (Cathy) McCann. Great-grandchildren, Selphie , Spencer, Simon and Dylinn McCann.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 255 S. Winchester Road, Apache Junction, AZ.
In lieu of flowers the family gratefully requests donations can be made to "Friends of Apache Junction, Paws and Claws" (animal rescue). 725 E. Baseline Ave. Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019