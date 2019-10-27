|
|
Carolyn Morrison
Phoenix - Carolyn Faye Morrison (Garrett) passed away on October 26, 2019 at age 85. She was born on October 18, 1934 in China Springs- Waco, Texas to Beverly Garrett and Mattie Cockrell Garrett. She moved to Arizona with her mother and brother and graduated from North High in Phoenix, class of 1953. Together with her husband of 57 years, John Morrison, Carolyn loved traveling, building a cabin in Payson, and retiring in Beaver Creek, AZ, before returning to Scottsdale to be closer to their daughters and their families. Carolyn won tournaments in women's golf leagues wherever they lived. She enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, reading, westerns, Disneyland, Studio Movie Grill, dogs, and often mentioned her desire to visit an elephant sanctuary. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Roth (Clifford) and Kimberly Ault, brother Aubrey Garett, sister Barbara Schaack (Clark), grandchildren Jennifer Snyder (Adam), Bradley Roth (Angela) and Clint Ault (Justine), great-grandchildren London, Sterling, Desmond and Lauren, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was a member of La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church Scottsdale. Carolyn loved her family and will be dearly missed. A private memorial service will be held at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019