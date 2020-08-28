Carolyn Parsons Humphrey



Carolyn Parsons Humphrey gracefully died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 91.



Carolyn was born to Betty Oster and Alden Blake Parsons on August 13, 1929 in Phoenix, Arizona at Good Samaritan Hospital exactly one year after the birth of her brother Grant Parsons. She began her education at Emerson Grammar School, graduated from North High in 1947 and attended Phoenix College where she served as President of Kappa Delta Nu. During the second year at Phoenix College Carolyn was chosen as "Queen of the Mask of the Yellow Moon" and at the ceremony she spotted a young, handsome cowboy that she would begin dating and later marry, Marshall "Marty" Humphrey. Carolyn spent the next two years at the University of Arizona, as a Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education '51.



Shortly after graduation, Carolyn and Marty were married, made their home in Chandler where Marty ran the farming operation and started their family of three sons. Along with the responsibilities of raising a family, Carolyn assisted Marty as he campaigned for public office. In addition, much of her life was dedicated to charitable organizations that included the Junior League of Phoenix, Board of Visitors Chairman and devoted member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter BF, Chandler. She was an active member of the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church serving as Directress of the Altar Guild and lay reader.



As the years progressed, Carolyn's next focus became Tennis. Although she relished the opportunity to play, her devotion was to teach tennis and organizing tournaments. Her weekly tennis match at the Marshall home in Phoenix, and lunch at Los Compadres, was a highlight.



She and Dad loved to explore the State with friends, travel to Mexico and around the Globe. As a family, they spent their summers in Iron Springs where Carolyn could continue her fondness for tennis. Together, they also enjoyed their membership at the Valley Field Riding and Polo Club.



We wish to thank the Village at Ocotillo staff for their devotion to Mom and the comfort they provided. We are also grateful to Hospice of the Valley whose care, communication and family guidance was invaluable.



She is survived by her sons Marshall Humphrey III and daughter-in-law, Jan Brundage, Max "Bud" Humphrey, daughter-in-law, Chris Humphrey and Tim Humphrey, daughter-in-law Kim Humphrey, grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Church at a date to be determined.



Contributions in her honor to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden Fund, P.O. Box 1959, Chandler, AZ 85244 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements entrusted to Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery.









